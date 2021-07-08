Gharibabadi reacts to false claims of Saudi envoy in Vienna

"For Saudi Arabia, the IAEA is not being provided with even minimum necessary verification authorities", Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to International Organizations said in a tweet on Thursday.

He made the remarks in reaction to the baseless claims of the Saudi regime's representative to the IAEA who accused Iran of trying to acquire a nuclear weapon.

"A failure to implement the safeguards by rescinding the SQPs, could allow them to hide certain nuclear activities without them being subject to the IAEA inspections", Kazem Gharibabadi added.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has informed IAEA of its plan to produce uranium silicide fuel at Tehran Research Reactor, Iran's envoy said on July 7, adding that its operations began immediately.

Uranium silicide fuel is a modern type of nuclear fuel the technology of which is only available in a few countries, Kazem Gharibabadi noted.

Saying that the research and development process of producing silicide had begun about three months ago using natural uranium, the envoy said, "In the new process, a new fuel plate is produced using 20% ​​enriched uranium."

Saying that this measure, will significantly improve the quality and quantity of radiopharmaceutical production, he also asserted that it will make the Islamic Republic of Iran one of the leading countries in the field of nuclear technology.

