Zarif holds phone talk with Borrell over Slovenian PM remarks

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a telephone conversation with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell on Sunday over baseless statements raised by Slovenian prime minister.

Iran's common borders with Afghanistan in full security: IRGC Cmdr.

Referring to the recent conflicts in Afghanistan, the Commander of IRGC Ground Force said that all of Iran's eastern and common borders with Afghanistan are in complete security and peace.

"With regards to civil wars in Afghanistan, nothing special has happened at the border between Iran and Afghanistan and there is complete security and peace on all the eastern borders with that country," said Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour on the sidelines of a visit to the Dowqarun border on Sunday.

Leader thanks Palestinian refugees for their recent message

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei has expressed his appreciation to the Palestinian refugees for their congratulatory message on the recent victory of the resistance in the 12-day battle against Israel.

In a message, a large number of Palestinians living in camps in Syria had congratulated the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on the victory of the Palestinian nation and the resistance in the 12-day battle in May against the occupying regime of Israel and expressed their gratitude to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Iranian nation for supporting the "Palestinian Jihad."

Slovenian envoy summoned to Iranian Foreign Ministry

Slovenian Ambassador to Tehran was summoned to Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, following the attendance of the Slovenian Prime Minister in the virtual meeting of the MKO terrorist group.

Following the attendance of the Slovenian Prime Minister in the virtual meeting of the MKO terrorist group, Kristina Radej, the Ambassador of Slovenia to Tehran was summoned to Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

US strategy is to drag insecurity from Afghanistan to Iran: Expert

An expert on international affairs says that dragging insecurity from Afghanistan to the Islamic Republic of Iran is the main strategy of the United States.

In an interview with Mehr News Agency on Sunday, Sho’ayb Bahman stated that the US strategy is that Afghanistan can be a geographical location for dragging insecurity, threats and terrorism to neighboring countries, such as Iran, Russia and China.

Iran’s presence in Atlantic a response to US’ claims: Rear Admiral Khanzadi

Iranian Navy’s first-in-command says the presence of naval fleet of the country in the Atlantic is a response to US’ claims regarding Iran’s capabilities.

“Our presence in the Atlantic is a response to the Americans’ claims that Iran could never sail in the ocean,” Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said on Saturday evening in an interview with IRIB.

The remarks come as Makran sea base and Sahand frigate are sailing in the Atlantic as the first mission of the Iranian navy in the oceans.

“While Americans are present some 12 miles off Iranian waters, they are afraid of Iran’s naval fleet in the Atlantic that is sailing 5,000 miles far from US,” added Khanzadi.

Three outgoing European envoys bid farewell to FM Zarif

The outgoing ambassador of the UK, Belarussia, and Finland in Iran met with the Iranian Foreign Minister on Tuesday.

At the end of their mission in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Keijo Norvanto, ambassador of Finland, British Ambassador Rob Macaire, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Iran Yuri Lazarchik met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to bid farewell.

Iran imports electricity from three central Asian countries

Turkmenistan, the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Armenia are the three countries that Iran imports electricity from, according to the spokesman for the Iranian electricity industry Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi.

A spokesman for the Iranian electricity industry (Tavanir) Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi said the country imports electricity from Turkmenistan, the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia as the temperature rises during summer hot days.

'Sky Sun, Tile Sun' wins at Tracce Cinematografiche FilmFest.

Iranian animation 'Sky Sun, Tile Sun' directed by Ziba Arzhang won the Best Animation Award at the 10th edition of the Tracce Cinematografiche Film Festival in Italy.

The synopsis of 'Sky Sun, Tile Sun' read, "Something seems to be going great for the village. The sun is up and bright but suddenly something happens that casts darkness everywhere."

'Sky Sun, Tile Sun' is a symbolic 6-minute animation without dialogue. The animation has 12 characters, all of whom are considered to be the main characters because they work together to rebuild their world.

Persian leopard spotted in Malekshahi

The head of Ilam's department of environment said that a Persian leopard has been spotted at Malekshahi County by a camera trap.

Gholam Reza Abdali, the head of Ilam's department of environment said on Sunday that following the reports from the public that a leopard was present in one of the city's habitats, the forces of the Malekshahi Environmental Protection Unit have been installing camera trap in the area.

After several days, the first image of a Persian leopard was recorded by Mahdi Mami with the use of a camera trap, he added.

Mahdavikia appointed as manager of Iran U23 football team

The presiding board of the Iran football federation appointed the former player and captain of the Iranian national football team as the head coach of Iran's Under-23 national football team.

The Presiding Board of the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) appointed Mehdi Mahdavikia on Sunday as the new manager of the Iranian Under-23 national football team.

Coronavirus daily death toll in Iran stands at 165

The number of daily deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran stood at 165 with the total death toll surpassed 85,859.

Providing the latest statistics on the coronavirus infection, the Health Ministry’s spokeswoman said on Sunday that the pandemic has claimed 165 lives over the past 24 hours.

The overall coronavirus death toll in Iran stands at 85,859, Sima Lari added.

'Penetration' to vie at Portland Horror Film Festival in US

Iranian short film 'Penetration' by Shahab Hosseinpour will take part in the 6th edition of the Portland Horror Film Festival in the US.

'Penetration' tells the story of a young couple who move into a sinister house and experience strange and transcendental events.

The short piece has taken part at Onyko Film Awards in Estonia, too.

Iran hands over Afghan border guards to their country: Spokesman for Police Force

The spokesman for Iran's police announced that the Islamic Republic has returned Afghan border guards to their country, who took refuge in Iran after the Taliban forces attacked the Qala border crossing on Thursday.

"Following the unrest in Afghanistan, a number of Afghan armed border guards and a number of Afghan customs officials asked the border police of the Islamic Republic of Iran to let them enter our country," Second Brigadier General Mehdi Hajian said.

Iran, Armenia relations are long-standing, envoy says

The Armenian ambassador to Tehran says that his country has long-standing political and econmic relations with Iran.

Iran and Armenia have good potentials to expand their cooperation in various political and economic fields and the relationship between the two countries has increased in recent years, according to the Armenian ambassador to Tehran Artashes Toumanian in a meeting with a group of businessmen from Iranian Markazi Province and Arak Chambers of Commerce on Sunday on a visit to the central Iranian province.

MA/