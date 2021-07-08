Zarif calls on Afghan delegations to end civil war soon

Speaking at the last meeting of the Intra-Afghan talks in Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif thanked both Afghan delegations for prioritizing peace, comfort, and well-being of the Afghan people in these talks.

Afghan nation, which has been suffering problems for 40 years, has the right to oppose war, Zarif stressed.

He also called on both Afghan sides to seize the opportunity to end the war in Afghanistan as soon as possible and provide the people of Afghanistan with an opportunity for development.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is always ready to facilitate the continuation of intra-Afghan talks in any way, the top diplomat said.

It is worth mentioning that in a statement issued at the end of the intra-Afghan talks in Tehran on Thursday, officials of the Afghanistan government and the Taliban political leaders agreed that war is not the solution to the Afghanistan crisis.

In this round of talks, the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan was chaired by Yunus Qanuni, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, and the Taliban delegation was led by Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the deputy head of the Taliban’s political office.

