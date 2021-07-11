Resistance media's challenge against Western media empire

During the meeting held in Tehran on 'Strengthening the Discourse of the Resistance Media', the participants discussed Resistance media's challenge against the Western media empire.

Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah made a speech last Monday on the Palestinian cause on media and media discourse. Nasrallah hailed the steadfastness of the Palestine Resistance at the start of his speech and focused his speech on media confrontation with the Israeli occupation and the US hegemony.

Envoy to Pakistan:

Strengthening relations with neighbors priority for Iran

Ambassador to Islamabad says that Iran balances its relations with the East and the West, stressing that consolidating relations with neighbors is a priority for Iran and the next administration will continue the approach.

Iran Ambassador to Pakistan Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini made the remarks in a cordial meeting with the senior Pakistani journalists in Islamabad during which he outlined the principles of the Islamic Republic of Iran's foreign policy.

President-elect Raeisi vows to keep campaign promises

President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi said that he will continue a serious fight against corruption and will try to strengthen people's trust in the Islamic Republic establishment as part of his presidential campiagn promises.

Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in a meeting with a group of the Qom seminary cleric teachers on Friday evening.

"Today, an atmosphere of fighting corruption has been created in the country, and we must increase the people's trust in the establishment by continuing this process, as well as increasing efficiency, social capital," the president-elect said.

Iran, Lebanon discuss latest regional developments

The Iranian ambassador to Beirut met with the speaker of the Lebanese parliament to discuss developments in Lebanon and the region.

Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Seyyed Mohammad Jalal Firuznia met and held talks with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Saturday.

Former MP:

'IAEA is perpetrator of American conspiracies'

In an interview with Mehr News Agency, a former member of Iran's Parliament said the IAEA is the perpetrator of American conspiracies.

Noting that the extension of the agreement with the IAEA will not work, Ebrahim Karkhanei said: "The IAEA has always been an operational and political arm to carry out US conspiracies."

Emphasizing that the Americans are not basically seeking to implement the provisions of the JCPOA, he said: "The Americans consider Iran nuclear deal as a bridge to achieve their goals."

Japan seeks to strengthen ties with Iran in new admin.

Tokyo is seeking to strengthen and broaden ties with Tehran in new administration under presidency of Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, according to sources.

Japanese informed sources pointed to the possible visit of Japanese Foreign Minister to Tehran in coming weeks and announced Japan's efforts to develop relations with new Iranian government under presidency of Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi who won a landslide victory in Iran 2021 Presidential Election on June 18.

IFDA spox:

Nearly 3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to arrive in Iran

A spokesman with Iran Food and Drug Administration says that another 3 million anti-Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Iran as soon as next week.

Dr. Kianoosh Jahanpour, the spokesman of the Iran Food and Drug Administration, announced the import of 2.9 million doses of Covid 19 vaccines by next week.

Jahanpour said that the "One million doses arrived yesterday and 50,000 doses arrived today, and tomorrow, 441,000 doses of vaccines will be delivered as promised."

Beiranvand now official member of Boavista

ran international goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand has officially joined the Portuguese football club Boavista.

In a tweet, the club confirmed that the 28-year-old player has joined Boavista on loan from Belgian team Antwerp.

US special envoy for Iran:

"US won't accept partial deal with Iran on prisoners swap"

In continuation of excessive US demands, the special envoy for Iran has said that the Biden administration is insisting on the release of all Americans imprisoned in Iran.

President Joe Biden's envoy to Iran has told a group of former prisoners and families of foreigners who are currently behind bars in Iran that he does not want a repeat of a 2016 prisoner swap deal that freed a group of Americans without securing the release of an Iranian-American businessman held in Tehran.

US, S. Korea to cooperate on Iran's funds frozen in Seoul

The US and South Korea agreed to cooperate on the issue of Iran's funds frozen in Seoul.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held the meeting in Venice, Italy, on Friday (local time) on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G-20) meeting of top finance and economic officials.

The top economic policymakers of South Korea and the United States held talks over bilateral economic cooperation and global issues, Yonhap reported.

Iranian short film 'The Kids' at Fresco intl. festival

Iranian short film "The Kids" by Amir Daryani is to take part in Fresco International Festival of Modern Art and Spiritual Films.

"The Kids" is the story of a sister and brother who decide to separate due to the conditions of their home and their own behavioral disorders.

The 8th edition of Fresco is to be held in Armenia from August 20 to 21, 2021.

500k per day can be vaccinated in Iran: Rouhani

President Rouhani said on Sat. that about 500,000 Iranians can be vaccinated on a daily basis in the country.

Making the remarks addressing the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, Rouhani said: "There are above 60 million people over the age of 18, 65% to 70% of whom must be vaccinated to break the chain of the virus spread, i.e., over 40 million people."

Iran COVID update: 11,664 infections, 151 deaths

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 11,664 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours and 151 people have lost their lives.

In a statement on Sat., the Health Ministry announced the new figure, adding that 1,418 of those newly-detected patients have been hospitalized.

The total number of COVID cases in the country is standing at 3,355,776.

Croatian President felicitates Raeisi

President of Croatia on Sat. congratulated Iranian President-Elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi for his victory in Iran 2021 election.

Zoran Milanović, President of Croatia, in a message to Ebrahim Raeisi, congratulated his victory on behalf of the Croatian nation.

Pakistan welcome Iran's collaboration with Afghan parties

A Pakistani foreign ministry spokesman said his country welcomes Iran's cooperation with Afghan parties so that a political solution could be reached through dialogue.

The Pakistani Spokesman for Foreign Affairs Zahid Hafeez Chaudhary said: "We welcome Iran's engagement with Afghan parties so that a political solution can be reached through dialogue."

Eurasia Expo, chance to promote Iran trade with member states

The Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) said that Eurasia Expo 2021 is a golden opportunity for the promotion of trade and business activity of the Islamic Republic of Iran with Eurasian member states.

Hamid Zadboum made the remarks on Fri. and reiterated that organizing the first Eurasia Expo 2021 in Iran is a proper opportunity for the facilitation of free trade talks with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) as well as broadening of bilateral relations with the Union’s member states.

