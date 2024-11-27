US special envoy says Lebanon-Israel ceasefire is permanent

We do not want a repeat of the events after the 2006 war, and the ceasefire agreement must be fully implemented, Hochstein told a media network.

The US special envoy emphasized that all clauses and principles of Resolution 1701 must be implemented, along with the monitoring mechanism that guarantees it.

Hochstein also expressed hope that this agreement will pave the way to “stop the violence in this region”, which has been going on for several decades.

The mechanism for monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire is now being established and will work to prevent any of its violation, the envoy said, adding that the US will not deploy its forces in Lebanon, but we will provide support to the Lebanese army.

The ceasefire monitoring mechanism will validate the occurrence or non-occurrence of any violations of the ceasefire and resolve them, he added but emphasized that both the Lebanese and Israeli sides have the right to defend themselves in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and international law.

Hochstein also said that the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) will be part of the mechanism to monitor the implementation of the Israeli withdrawal and the deployment of the Lebanese army.

According a Lebanese news site Elnashra, Hochstein had written a written letter to Lebanon confirming that the ceasefire would be announced and begun at 4 a.m. local time Wednesday.

