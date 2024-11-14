Book Week in Iran: Reading for empathy

Exploring Iranian books not only enriches your understanding of the world but also enhances your appreciation for the art of storytelling and the power of literature across cultures.

Iranian literature offers deep insights into the country's unique culture, history, and social issues. It can help readers understand the nuances of Iranian society, traditions, and values.

Iran boasts a rich literary history, with renowned poets like Rumi, and Hafez, and contemporary novelists whose works reflect the beauty and complexity of the Persian language.

Iranian literature often delves into profound emotional experiences and universal human conditions, making it relatable and impactful for readers from various backgrounds.

With the increasing interest in world literature and translations of Iranian works into various languages, reading Iranian literature connects you to a broader global literary community.

New libraries to open during Book Week

In celebration of the 32nd edition of Iran Book Week, the Iran Public Libraries Foundation has announced the opening of several new public libraries, aiming to bridge communities through access to knowledge and culture.

This initiative underscores the importance of libraries as vital centers for learning and community engagement throughout the nation, the Foundation’s Deputy for Library Development and Promotion of Reading Mohammad Reza Harati said in a press conference held in Tehran on Monday.

Throughout the year, the inauguration of public libraries across the country is a priority, however, during this week 25 more libraries are expected to open, amounting to an additional 12,500 square meters of library space nationwide, he mentioned.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour