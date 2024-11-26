  1. World
  2. North America
Nov 26, 2024, 8:00 AM

US base in Syria comes under missile attack

US base in Syria comes under missile attack

TEHRAN, Nov. 26 (MNA) – Local sources reported that the US al-Shaddadi illegal base in Syria was targeted with missiles.

Local sources reported that several explosions were heard from inside the US occupation military base in the al-Shaddadi area located in the southern suburbs of al-Hasakah, Syria.

There were no immediate reports of possible damage or casualties.

No group has claimed responsibility for the missile attack as of yet.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been launching attacks on Israeli targets ever since the occupying regime started the genocidal war on Gaza in early October.

The Resistance has also been hitting American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Israel has been waging an atrocious onslaught against the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship after Palestinian Resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, on October 7.

MP/6298871

News ID 224910

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Report

    Latest News