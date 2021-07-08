Date of 7th round of JCPOA talks not set yet

"The date of the beginning of the seventh round of the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA isn’t set yet", Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna said in a Thursday tweet.

"After the Presidential elections, #Iran needs more time for preparations", Mikhail Ulyanov said, adding, "It’s normal. However, today’s uncertainties do not meet any country’s interests."

The sooner the talks resume the better, he noted.

Iran has already held six rounds of talks with JCPOA participants known as the P4+1 with the aim of salvaging the JCPOA in the Austrian capital of Vienna. Tehran has insisted that it would resume full compliance with the deal after the full removal of the sanctions that the previous US administration under Trump illegally imposed on Tehran after its unilateral and illegitimate withdrawal from the JCPOA in May 2018.

It has already stressed that it would leave the Vienna talks if they take too long and if its legitimate demands as per the JCPOA are not met. Anyway, the other parties, especially the Europeans seem to be killing time while the new US administration is still sticking to the Trump-era sanctions.

The current US administration has not yet fulfilled the promises Joe Biden made during his presidential elections campaigns to undo Trump's actions and return to the deal. In the meantime, Tehran has also stressed that the Biden administration's return to the agreement without lifting the sanctions is not important at all.

