What does Zionist Fifth column want in Lebanon?

When the Phalanges and their then leader, Bashir al-Jamil, riding on the tanks of the occupiers, were dreaming of dominion in Lebanon, free Lebanese nation, led by the Shiites, turned Beirut into a graveyard for the American, French, Israeli occupiers. Now, after four decades of those turbulent days, the inexperienced youth of the resistance have become the wise leaders of the largest resistance group in the Islamic world, Hezbollah in Lebanon.

However, traitors to the homeland are spreading rumors in a corner of the Lebanese political atmosphere against the Arab-Islamic pride and dignity of the Lebanese people. The recent movements of Samir Geagea and his supporters have improved the suspicion in minds of analysts that they intend to once again beat the drum of hypocrisy by abusing the internal Lebanese atmosphere.

In recent days, Hebrew media outlets such as “Yedioth Ahronoth” announced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's initial response to the suggestion proposed by US special representative for Lebanon Amos Hochstein. Earlier, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Hezbollah, with considering the interests of Lebanon and the resistance, had accepted the ceasefire proposal provided that the clause "Israel's freedom of action in Lebanon" should be removed. At the condition that "ball is in Israelis' court," Tel Aviv hopes to be able to prevent the establishment of peace on the northern borders with the help of its "fifth column" in Lebanon.

Although Lebanon is a newly established country in the Levant region, formed on the basis of a plurality of sects and a plurality of different political groups, there has always been a kind of ethnic spirit among them relying on the two principles of "Arabism" and "confronting the Zionist regime."

However, the Phalanges (not the Maronite brothers and sisters) have always stood in the dark side of the history and tried to implement the plans of the Western colonialists and Israel in this land.

Like the Zionists, the Phalanges, instead of returning to the humane teachings of the Abrahamic religions, founded their creed and ideology based on a type of extreme sectarianism that sought only to lead Christians in Lebanese political life.

Although the history of this group dates back to the early years of Lebanon's formation, its most important external manifestation was the establishment of “Kataeb Party” by Bashir al-Jamil.

After the assassination of Bashir al-Jamil and intensification of the resistance's martyrdom-seeking operations against the occupiers on the one hand, and signing of Taif Agreement between various Lebanese groups on the other, the traditional influence of the Phalanges gradually decreased, and the then leader of the “Kataeb” Amin Gemayel, was forced to leave the Arab country due to widespread notoriety in Lebanon. Now, after years of the treacherous record of this fascist group, Samir Geagea, the leader of the fifth largest party in the Lebanese Parliament, intends to once again pave the way for the start of a civil war in Lebanon by abusing Israel's inhumane attacks on non-Shiite areas. This treacherous plan is being pursued while most active politicians in Lebanon are seeking a solution to stop the war and achieve a lasting and dignified ceasefire in southern Lebanon that could, in addition to the withdrawal of the Zionist army, pave the way for the return of occupied territories such as “Shebaa Farms”.

The Zionist regime and its Western-Arab allies were imagining that they can disrupt the concentration and communications between Hezbollah's superior, intermediate, and combat forces after pager attack and the assassination of senior commanders of Lebanese Resistance Movement but after nearly two months of all-out war on the northern front, what can be observed is the launching of hundreds of missiles and drones towards strategic targets in the heart of the occupied territories.

Over the past week, Lebanese resistance’s missile units have repeatedly targeted Tel Aviv, Haifa, and the Galilee. Amid the ceasefire negotiations brokered by US Special Representative for Lebanon Amos Hochstein, not only the scope of resistance fighters’ attacks has not been restricted, but also, according to newly-appointed Lebanon’s Hezbollah Chief Sheikh Naim Qassem, the equation of “Beirut versus Tel Aviv” has been established.

Undoubtedly, the insightful and heroic Lebanese nation has understood this treacherous act well and will not backdown their resistance against the occupying regime of Israel and murderers of the innocent children of Gaza for a moment.

MA/6299039