Iran, Pakistan discuss Afghan developments

Iran's Special Representative for Afghanistan held a meeting with the Pakistani Foreign Minister on Thursday in Islamabad to discuss developments in Afghanistan and regional security.

Austrian Pres. congratulates President-elect Raeisi

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen felicitated Ebrahim Raeisi over winning the 2021 Presidential Election in Iran.

COVID-19 update: Vaccine jabs hit 5.48m across Iran

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, people have so far received 5,481,669 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday noon.

Tehran slams unilateral sanctions against Cuba

An Iranian envoy to the United Nations slammed the US’s unilateral coercive measures as a threat to international peace.

Gas supply projects in 6 provinces inaugurated

In a ceremony on Thursday with the participation of President Hassan Rouhani, gas supply projects to six Iranian provinces were inaugurated.

Iran UN envoy stresses need to remove sanctions against Syria

An Iranian diplomat called for the removal of all unilateral and cruel sanctions against Syria, noting that such coercive measures have affected Syrian people's living.

Maduro discusses Iran-Venezuela ‘brotherly’ ties with Raeisi

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has held a phone conversation with Iran’s President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi.

Leader to receive Iran-made COVID-19 vaccine: Marandi

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will receive an Iranian vaccine for COVID-19 in the coming days, says Dr. Alireza Marandi.