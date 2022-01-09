Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on January 9

Arman-e Melli:

Iran, P4+1 working group hold meeting on sanctions removal

President Raeisi calls on all Iranians to receive 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Asia:

Tensions intensify in Kazakhstan

Aftab:

Kazakhstan yet scene of tensions, conflicts

Etela'at:

Iran blacklists American perpetrators behind assassination Gen. Soleimani

Flowers showered at crash site of Flight 752 Tragedy

Iran:

President Raeisi stress injection of 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Kayhan:

US base in eastern Syria targetted

Selling, production of Iran oil increased despite US sanctions

RHM/