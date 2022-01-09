Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on January 9

Arman-e Melli:
Iran, P4+1 working group hold meeting on sanctions removal
President Raeisi calls on all Iranians to receive 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Asia:
Tensions intensify in Kazakhstan
Aftab:
Kazakhstan yet scene of tensions, conflicts
Etela'at:
Iran blacklists American perpetrators behind assassination Gen. Soleimani
Flowers showered at crash site of Flight 752 Tragedy
Iran:
President Raeisi stress injection of 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Kayhan:
US base in eastern Syria targetted
Selling, production of Iran oil increased despite US sanctions
