  1. Iran
Jan 9, 2022, 8:47 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on January 9

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sunday, January 9.

Arman-e Melli:

Iran, P4+1 working group hold meeting on sanctions removal

President Raeisi calls on all Iranians to receive 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Asia:

Tensions intensify in Kazakhstan

Aftab:

Kazakhstan yet scene of tensions, conflicts

Etela'at:

Iran blacklists American perpetrators behind assassination Gen. Soleimani 

Flowers showered at crash site of Flight 752 Tragedy

Iran:

President Raeisi stress injection of 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Kayhan:

US base in eastern Syria targetted 

Selling, production of Iran oil increased despite US sanctions

