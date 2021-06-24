Gas supply projects in 6 provinces inaugurated

The gas supply projects to 21 cities and 2,809 villages, including 251,689 urban households and 181,576 rural households, as well as 4,664 industrial units in 6 provinces of West Azarbaijan, South Khorasan, Kerman, Lorestan, Khuzestan and Fars came online in a remotely participated-in ceremony with an investment of Rls. 63,310 billion by order of Dr. Hassan Rouhani, and in the presence of officials from the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) and provincial officials, SHANA reported.

Accordingly, four units of gas pressure boosting facilities in Khuzestan and Fars provinces, including Safashahr-8 pressure boosting unit, Bidboland-6 pressure boosting unit, Hosseinieh-6 pressure boosting unit and Farashband-10 pressure boosting unit were exploited.

