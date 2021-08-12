Leader calls COVID outbreak first, most urgent issue in Iran

Referring to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called it the first and most urgent issue in Iran.

Raeisi submits list of proposed ministers to Parliament

The list of ministers proposed by Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi was submitted to the Parliament on Wednesday.

Iran, Turkey emphasize coop. to establish regional stability

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said that close cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Turkey is ‘essential’ for the establishment of peace, security and stability in the region.

Bagheri forwards Leader's order for improved Covid-19 fight

In line with this morning's Leader call on armed forces to help the fight against the pandemic, the top Iranian soldier has ordered all the armed forces to effectively boost the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

Enemies desperately inviting Iran to come to negotiations

Today, the thought of Imam Hussein (PBUH) has doubled the honor of the Iranian nation in the world and the enemies are desperately inviting Iranians to come to the table of negotiation, Iranian Army’s second-in-command said.

Raeisi urges foreign ministry to increase vaccine imports

Iranian President Raeisi called on the foreign ministry to take necessary measures to increase vaccine imports.

Iran air defence covers northern Indian ocean: commander

An top air defense force commander has said that Iranian air defense covers the entire northern Indian ocean and the strategic region in the southeast of the county.

RHM/