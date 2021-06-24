Vaccine jabs hit 5.48m across Iran

According to the latest figures, 1,069,565 people have been fully vaccinated by receiving the second dose.

11,734 new infections have been detected in the past 24 hours while 1,342 of these cases have been hospitalized.

The virus has claimed 144 lives since Wednesday as 3,225 others are in critical condition.

The death toll of the outbreak has hit 83,473.

More than 3.14 million infections have been confirmed since the start of the outbreak while 2.79 million have recovered.

