Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 24

Ebtekar:

Taliban’s fire in Afghanistan

Shadow of hope over stock market

Raeisi meets with Rouhani

Etemad:

Afghan civilians getting ready to confront Taliban

Bus carrying journalists capsized, kills two

Ettela’at:

NY Times: Khashoggi terror team trained in US

Vaezi: Agreement reached in Vienna talks for removing 1040 sanctions

Iran:

Second meeting between Rouhani, Raeisi

Act of sabotage against Atomic org. building foiled

Javan:

Peaceful transition; Rouhani says all should help the next president

12 countries asking to receive Iran-made COVID-19 vaccine

Jomhuri Eslami:

We can put end to sanction even today if required authority is given to Mr Araghchi: Rouhani

Police discover 42 illegal cryptocurrency farms across Tehran in one day

America blocks Resistance Front’s websites

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

German FM talks of high chances of reviving JCPOA

Can Bitcoin become a national currency?

FUD in the cryptocurrency market

Shargh:

Motion offered to Parliament to ban talks with American officials

Kayhan:

Fearing expansion of Revolution discourse, US blocks dozens of Resistance-related websites

1st remote surgery in Iran performed using home-made robot

MAH