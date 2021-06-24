Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 24

Ebtekar:
Taliban’s fire in Afghanistan
Shadow of hope over stock market
Raeisi meets with Rouhani
Etemad:
Afghan civilians getting ready to confront Taliban
Bus carrying journalists capsized, kills two
Ettela’at:
NY Times: Khashoggi terror team trained in US
Vaezi: Agreement reached in Vienna talks for removing 1040 sanctions
Iran:
Second meeting between Rouhani, Raeisi
Act of sabotage against Atomic org. building foiled
Javan:
Peaceful transition; Rouhani says all should help the next president
12 countries asking to receive Iran-made COVID-19 vaccine
Jomhuri Eslami:
We can put end to sanction even today if required authority is given to Mr Araghchi: Rouhani
Police discover 42 illegal cryptocurrency farms across Tehran in one day
America blocks Resistance Front’s websites
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
German FM talks of high chances of reviving JCPOA
Can Bitcoin become a national currency?
FUD in the cryptocurrency market
Shargh:
Motion offered to Parliament to ban talks with American officials
Kayhan:
Fearing expansion of Revolution discourse, US blocks dozens of Resistance-related websites
1st remote surgery in Iran performed using home-made robot
MAH
