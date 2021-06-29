Reactions in Iraq to US airstrikes on PMU positions

Various political figures and resistance groups in Iraq have condemned the US attacks on Hashd al-Sha’abi (PMU/PMF) positions on the Syria-Iraq border last night.

The last night's aerial attacks by the US warplanes have sparked widespread condemnation on the part of Iraqi resistance forces, the Armed forces of Iraq as well as political figures.

The new round of US attacks on Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) or Hashd al-Sha’abi came as political parties and groups continue to demand the withdrawal of Americans from Iraqi soil.

Khaji meets Pres. Assad, vows Iran's continued support

"Iran will continue to support the Syrian government and people," according to Senior Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji in meeting with President Bashar Assad in Damascus.

Senior Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji met with President Bashar Assad of Syria on Monday.

Leader slams Western countries for sheltering terrorists

While criticizing Western countries on the issue of human rights, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that it is ridiculous that Western countries claim they are advocates of human rights.

Speaking in a meeting with the officials of Judiciary Branch on the occasion of Judiciary Week on Monday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution reiterated that Western countries shelter the assassins of former Iranian Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Dr. Beheshti and 72 true companions of the Islamic Revolution on 7th of Tir (June 28) and then claim the human rights blatantly.

Sardasht chemical attack showed West is not trustworthy

The head of the Passive Defense Organization said Monday the Saddam-era chemical attack on Iranian Sardasht city proved that the Western countries are not trustworthy.

Brigadier General Jalali, Head of Iran's Passive Defense Organization made the remarks on Monday which marks the June 28, 1987 chemical bombardment of Sardasht city in West Azarbaijan Province by the Saddam regime in Iraq in which 110 Iranian civilians were killed and over 8000 civilians were injured.

IRGC advises US to leave region immediately

Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) for Political Affairs advised the US to leave the region as soon as possible.

The threats of the enemy are not new and are a repetition of the previous threats, said Brigadier General Yadollah Javani on Monday.

No decision made on whether to delete IAEA camera data: Khatibzadeh

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that no decision has yet been made on whether to delete the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) camera data.

Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh answered questions on a wide range of topics.

Americans flee Afghanistan ‘irresponsibly’: FM official

Stating that Americans escaped from Afghanistan ‘irresponsibly’, the Director General of Foreign Ministry’s West Asia Department said that Americans put the country of Afghanistan on the brink of civil war.

In a tweet on Monday, Seyyed Rasoul Mousavi pointed to the irresponsible flee of US forces from Afghanistan and wrote that they put Afghanistan on the brink of civil war.

It is essential that the Afghan government, Taliban, Mujahideen and all Afghan National Forces save the country by taking a responsible approach to the future of Afghanistan and adopting courageous decisions in this regard.

Iran security forces seize over 1 ton of illegal drugs in SE

The commander of the border police said that more than a ton of various types of illicit drugs were confiscated from drug-traffickers in the Saravan region in Sistan and Balochestan Province.

According to a report by "Police.ir", Brigadier General Ali Goudarzi said after intensifying surveillance and control activities of the border police, a big drug cartel was discovered at the border region in Saravan in southeastern Province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

Tehran, Kabul, Islamabad ties discussed by Zarif envoy, Atmar

Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan stressed the importance of a plan to hold a trilateral meeting among foreign ministers of Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan as well as boosting relations of the three countries.

Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian Fard and met and held talks with Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar.

In this meeting, Taherian Fard referred to his recent visit to Pakistan, stressing the importance of a plan to hold a trilateral meeting among foreign ministers of Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan as well as boosting relations of the three countries.

Covid-19: 12,351 new cases, 140 deaths in past 24 hours

According to a statement by the Iranian Health Ministry on Monday, 12,351 new COVID-19 cases were recorded across the country in the past 24 hours since yesterday, while 140 Iranian have lost their lives.

The Iranian health ministry said on Monday that the total number of Covid-19 cases has increased to 3,182,92.

Furthermore, in the past 24 hours, the Covid-19 claimed the lives of 140 Iranians, bringing the total number of deaths to 83,985.

Raeisi inauguration set for Aug. 5

According to the spokesperson of the presiding board of the parliament, the inauguration ceremony of the Iranian newly-elect president will be held on August 5.

Saying that the date of the inauguration ceremony of the Iranian newly-elect president Ebrahim Raeisi has been erroneously announced, Seyyed Nezamuddin Mousavi, the spokesperson of the presidium of the parliament, told MNA that ceremony will be held on August 5, 2021.

Two Iranian animations to vie at Italian Cartoon Club Fest.

The Iranian short animation “Stars in the Rain” directed by Sara Namjoo and "Jake" directed by Iman Lotfian have managed to participate in the International Cartoon Club Festival.

The 37th edition of the International Cartoon Club Festival will take place from July 15 to 25, 2021 in Rimini, Italy.

The Iranian short animation “Stars in the Rain” directed by Sara Namjoo and "Jake" directed by Iman Lotfian have entered the competition section of the International Cartoon Club Festival.

Skocic to continue managing Team Melli: Federation

According to the president of the Iranian Football Federation, Dragan Skocic will remain at the helm of Team Melli in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

“The Football Federation has arrived at an agreement with Team Melli head coach till the end of next round of World Cup qualifiers,” said Shahaboddin Azizi Khadem on Monday, putting end to rumors around appointing a new coach for the team.

Leader receives judiciary officials

On the occasion of Judiciary Week, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received the chief and officials of the Judiciary Branch at Hosseiniyah of Imam Khomeini (RA).

Concurrent with the martyrdom anniversary of Ayatollah Dr. Beheshti and 72 of true companions of the Islamic Revolution as well as advent of the Judiciary Week, Judiciary Chief Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi and officials of the judiciary met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei at Hosseiniyah of Imam Khomeini (RA) on Monday.

