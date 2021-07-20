Raeisi invited to pay official visit to Turkmenistan

In a telephone conversation with the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi felicitated the arrival of Muslima's Eid al-Adha and congratulated the Independence Day of this country.

Raeisi also stressed that expanding relations with neighboring countries is the first priority of his administration.

Saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers Turkmenistan more than just a neighboring country, he called for beginning operational talks to accelerate the development of relations.

Developments in Afghanistan are very important for both countries and the officials of the two countries should have the necessary talks and consultations in this regard, he said.

The relations between Tehran and Ashgabat enjoy deep historical and cultural roots, the Turkmen president said for his part, wishing great success for Raeisi in his new position.

The President of Turkmenistan invited Raeisi to pay an official visit to Turkmenistan as soon as possible.

He also invited the Iranian President-elect to attend the sixth summit of the Caspian littoral states and the fifteenth Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit.

Stating that the relations between the two countries are based on equality, mutual respect, and mutual interests, he added, "Cooperation and interaction between the two countries in the international arena is also at a high level."

