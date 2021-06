In his press conference on Tues., he congratulated the newly-elected President Ebrahim Raeisi, adding that the holding of elections and the participation of the people was a big "no" to the election boycotters.

He noted that the fans of boycotting the elections are those who also support the US' maximum pressure campaign against Iran but their plans have been foiled again by the Iranian nation.

The 13th Presidential Election was held on Friday.

