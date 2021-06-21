New administration not to change stance towards JCPOA talks

In an interview with Japan’s NHK in Vienna after the conclusion of the sixth round of JCPOA talks on Sunday, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran’s policies are unchanging, irrespective of different administrations.

Asked about Tehran's stance under the next president, Araghchi said President-elect Raeisi is a realistic and reasonable person, and that Iran's position will not change even after the transition of government.

Araghchi also stressed that what matters most to Iran is to preserve its national interests, noting that the difficult part of the talks still remains.

The top negotiator also expressed hope that the nuclear talks would conclude during the current administration of President Hassan Rouhani.

The negotiations are closer to a deal than ever, Araghchi told NHK, adding that negotiators decided to conclude this round and return home not only for further consultations but also for decision-making.

The deputy minister noted that he hopes to finish the negotiations, and even implement the deal, while the current government is still in office.

