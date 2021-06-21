  1. Politics
Jun 21, 2021, 4:31 PM

Moscow hoping to continue close coop. with new Iranian govt.

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – Russia positively assesses the results of the presidential vote in Iran and hopes that close cooperation will continue, Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department Director said.

 Zamir Kabulov made the comments in an interview with Russian media on Monday, also stressing that the election was legitimate, Urdupoint reported.

"We certainly assess it positively and hope that our close cooperation with the Iranian leadership, the government, and the president, will continue," Kabulov said.

The diplomat also commented on the US State Department's claims that the Iranian presidential vote was not free and fair. Kabulov expressed the belief that Washington should "look into its collar."

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, interior minister Rahmani Fazli announced the final result of Iran's 13th presidential election. Final presidential elections results on Saturday showed that Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi won Friday's votes by a landslide, gaining 61.95% of the total votes. 

