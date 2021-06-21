  1. Politics
Parliament vows full cooperation with new administration

TEHRAN, Jun. 21 (MNA) – Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf vowed the full cooperation of Majlis with the Ebrahim Raeisi's administration.

"While maintaining its independence and performing its legal duties, the parliament will do its best to cooperate fully with the elected government and to solve the problems of the nation," Ghalibaf said Monday at Parliament's open session. 

President-elect of Iran Ebrahim Raeisi said on Saturday that he will form a hardworking, revolutionary and anti-corruption government.

Raeisi also promised that he would keep his words and would stick to his presidential campaign slogans and called for cooperation on the part of the entire nation.

The 13th Presidential Election was held on Friday.

Raeisi is scheduled to hold his first presser on Monday at 2:00 p.m. local time in the presence of Iranian and foreign correspondents.

