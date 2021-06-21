Lebanon’s Aoun congrats Ayat. Raeisi for election victory

In this message, Michel Aoun emphasized the need for developing and enhancing bilateral ties between Islamic Republic of Iran and Lebanon in new administration and wished Ayatollah Raeisi great success in his new tenure.

Earlier, Speaker of Parliament of Lebanon Nabih Berri and Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah felicitated election of Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi in 13th Presidential Election in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, candidate for 13th Presidential Election (Iran 2021 Presidential Election), succeeded in garnering more than 17,926,000 votes (62% of total votes) and was introduced as eight president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MA/IRN84377420