According to local Turkish media "turkiyetoday", in a statement, the Governorate said, “In order to prevent provocative actions, all gatherings, protests, and press releases are prohibited from 10:00 AM on March 21, 2025, to 11:59 PM on March 25, 2025, for a period of five days.”

Meanwhile, the main opposition party, CHP, will hold a primary election on March 23 to choose its presidential candidate. Ekrem Imamoglu is the sole candidate in this race.

MNA