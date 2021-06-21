Zarif, Raeisi meet

The two sides discussed the JCPOA and Iran's foreign policy, according to Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

The meeting comes as Iran’s top negotiator Araghchi has announced that Tehran’s policies are not going to change under the administration of Raeisi.

Asked about Tehran's stance under the next president, Araghchi said President-elect Raeisi is a realistic and reasonable person, and that Iran's position will not change even after the transition of government.

Raeisi is scheduled to hold his first presser on Monday at 2:00 p.m. local time in the presence of Iranian and foreign correspondents.

