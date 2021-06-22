Iran's border with Afghanistan Herat province reopened

Local officials of the Afghan Foreign Ministry in Herat announced on Tuesday the reopening of the shared Iran-Afghanistan border in Herat for Afghan people who have business, medical, student and resident visas.

But, the Afghan officials said that the people who want to travel to Iran for holidays and pilgrimage purposes cannot enter Iran through the border crossing in accordance with the Iranian officials' decision.

Iran's land border with Afghanistan was closed about two months ago in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, after which the price of a Herat-Mashhad flight tickets increased.

The closure of the land border created many problems for travelers and provoked protests on the parts of residents of the western provinces of Afghanistan and the provinces bordering Iran.

It is not clear yet when the land border will be fully open to all travellers.

