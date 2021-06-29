  1. Politics
Ghanaian president felicitates Iranian President-Elect Raeisi

TEHRAN, Jun. 29 (MNA) – President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a message on Tue. congratulated the election of Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi as eight president of the Islamic Republic of Iran in 2021 Presidential Election.

“The noble Iranian people have elected you to the post of presidency with confidence in your high leadership abilities and capabilities and I am confident that your administration will pursue the path of development and progress for the benefit of Iranian people,” he noted.

In his congratulatory message, Ghanaian president wished evermore success to the President-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran and emphasized the need for more cooperation with the new government of Iran to advance the existing bilateral relations and cooperation in the interests of people of the two countries.

Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi was elected as president of the Islamic Republic of Iran in 2021 Presidential Election, which was held on Friday June 18, with garnering more than 18 million votes.

