Report says US hampering removal of sanctions on Iran

A research done by the Iranian parliament's Research Center (IPRC) says the US is placing obstacles in the way of removing sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Top Iranian negotiator: Without US guarantees, Iran not to sign agreement in Vienna

Head of Iran's negotiating team in Vienna talks on JCPOA revival said Sun. that Iran wants guarantees from the current US administration that it would not follow in the footsteps of the former Trump's administration.

EU envoy in Vienna hopes for new Iran-IAEA deal

EU Coordinator at the Vienna talks on JCPOA revival Enrique Mora said amid JCPOA Sunday meeting that he expects Iran and International Atomic Energy Agency to agree on the continuation of safeguards agreement.

Ghani urges Iran, Pakistan to be more active in Afghan peace

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani called for a more active role of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan in the process of lasting peace and stability in Afghaninstan.

Iran Greco-Roman team finishes 3rd in Turkish tournament

Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers won seven medals at the 2021 Vehbi Emre & Hamit Kaplan in Istanbul, Tukey, June 18-20, and finished third.

US issued waiver after Iran gained access to COVID-19 vaccine

In a tweet, Iran Human Rights Center reacted to the US claim about issuing a waiver on imports of anti-coronavirus equipment to Iran, noting that the US issued the waiver after Iran gained access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Zairf hails bilateral talks with world officials in Antalya

Referring to his attendance at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, Foreign Minister Zarif hailed fruitful bilateral talks with officials of Afghanistan, Croatia, Iraq, Kuwait, Pakistan, Poland, Tajikistan, Turkey and Venezuela.

Training plane crashes in NE Iran; kills two people

A training plane has crashed in the northeastern province of North Khorasan killing two people on board.

IRGC chief tells Raeisi ready to cooperate with his admin.

In a message to President-elect Raeisi, the IRGC Commander-in-Chief Salami said Sun. IRGC is fully prepared to continue its cooperation with different adminstrations to serve the noble Iranian nation.



Iran inaugurates Innovation & Technology House

To introduce its capabilities for exports of technological products, Iran inaugurates an Innovation & Technology House.



Iran COVID update: 8,161 infections, 111 deaths

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 8,161 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours.



Araghchi: Almost all JCPOA agreement documents ready

Stating that almost all JCPOA agreement documents are ready, Iran Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs said that the parties will return to the capitals not only for further consultation but also for decision-making.

1st presser of President-elect Raeisi to be held on Mon.

Iran's President-elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi is scheduled to hold his first presser on Monday in the presence of Iranian and foreign correspondents.

Zarif, Atmar, Cavusoglu stress joint coop. in Afghanistan

In a trilateral meeting, the foreign ministers of Iran, Turkey and Afghanistan emphasized the active participation of the three countries in the Afghan peace process and the fight against terrorism in the region.

