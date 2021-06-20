Zairf hails bilateral talks with world officials in Antalya

"On sidelines of @AntalyaDF, fruitful bilateral talks with leaders & FMs of Afghanistan, Croatia, Iraq, Kuwait, Pakistan, Poland, Tajikistan, Turkey & Venezuela", Iranian Foreign Minister wrote in his Twitter account, posting pictures of Antalya Diplomatic Forum, as well as the trilateral meeting held among the foreign ministers of Iran, Turkey, and Afghanistan.

"First trilateral with Turkey & Afghanistan", Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

"Also constructive talks on JCPOA & regional issues with @JosepBorrellF", he also added.

Zarif arrived in Antalya on Thursday, June 17, to attend the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

He has met with some officials present in Antalya, including the foreign ministers of Iraq, Venezuela, Afghanistan, Croatia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Poland as well as EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell and the Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah.

Today a trilateral meeting has been also held among the foreign ministers of Iran, Turkey, and Afghanistan. In this meeting, the three sides emphasized the active participation of the three countries in the Afghan peace process and the fight against terrorism in the region.

