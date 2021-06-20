  1. Sports
Iran Greco-Roman team finishes 3rd in Turkish tournament

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers won seven medals at the 2021 Vehbi Emre & Hamit Kaplan in Istanbul, Tukey, June 18-20, and finished third.

The Iran team that participated in the tournament with 15 wrestlers in eight weight categories, won three gold, two silver, and two bronze medals.

Sajad Abbaspour in the 55kg weight class, Mohammad Reza Mokhtari in the 72kg class, and Ramin Taheri in the 87 kg category won gold medals for Iran. 

Pouya Dadmarz and Hossein Asadi won silver in the 55kg and 67kg weight categories respectively.

Amin Kavianinejhad in the 72kg class and Meysam Dalkhani in the 63kg category claimed bronze medals.

