Iran inaugurates Innovation & Technology House

Located at the place of Tehran International Exhibition Center, the Innovation & Technology House will showcase "high-tech products", "manufacturing capabilities to foreign visitors" and "knowledge-based and creative products".

The inaugurated house is established in an area of 3,500 square meters and to introduce more than 800 products of above 300 Iranian knowledge-based companies.

The house will also host specialized face-to-face meetings with foreign delegations and centers for conducting export brokerage affairs.

It includes 12 specialized technological sections including machinery, transportation, electricity and electronics, agriculture, advanced materials, metal industries, medical equipment, medicine, health, creative industries, software and applications, games, animation, and handicrafts.

HJ/FNA14000330000324