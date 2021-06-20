EU envoy in Vienna hopes for new Iran-IAEA deal

Enrique Mora made the remarks on Sunday afternoon as the representatives from Iran and remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) known as the P4+1 held a new meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission to conclude discussions at the latest sixth round of the talks in Vienna on Sunday.

According to Reuters, the European Union's envoy to the negotiations expected the international nuclear watchdog and Tehran to reach an agreement on extending a monitoring deal of Iran's nuclear activities that ends on June 24.

Speaking to reporters Mora also said that Iran and six world powers have adjourned nuclear talks for consultations in their capitals.

He gave no indication when the talks would resume, but said progress had been made and that the participants would have a clearer idea of how to close a deal when they return.

Russia's envoy Mikhael Ulyanov told reporters nobody knew when the talks would resume.

KI/PR