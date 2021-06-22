US insists on not-fulfilling its commitments under JCPOA

According to the available data obtained by Press TV news network sources, with the end of six rounds of nuclear talks between Iran and P4+1 in Vienna, the United States continues to insist on not fulfilling its JCPOA obligations.

UK, Australian govt.s cannot talk about human rights: Amir-Abdollahian

Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs said that the governments of UK, Australia and New Zealand cannot talk about the human rights.

In a tweet on Monday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote, “The governments of UK, Australia and New Zealand, which have failed to provide security for Iranians voters in the recent presidential election, must be held accountable. These governments cannot talk about human rights and at the same time show brutal behavior (insults, beatings) in indifference of their police.”

Lebanon’s Aoun congrats Ayat. Raeisi for election victory

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun in a message on Monday congratulated landslide victory of Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi in Iran 2021 Presidential Election.

3 counter-revolutionary terrorist teams dismantled:IRGC

Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, the commander of the IRGC Ground Force announced Monday that 3 counter-revolutionary terrorist teams who were trying to endanger the security of the country during elections were dismantled.

Iran ready to host 1st meting of "3+3" regional countries

Iran's Ambassador to Azerbaijan announced that Tehran is ready to host the 1st meeting of the presidents or ministers of 3+3" (Russia, Iran, and Turkey, plus 3 Caucasus countries - Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia) countries.

Iran welcomes Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's proposal for a six-party regional cooperation platform, Iran's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi told Trend.

Regional, missile issues not negotiable: President-Elect Raeisi

Stating that the US should return to all its JCPOA commitment and lift sanctions, Iran's President-elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said that regional and missile issues are not negotiable.

The first presser of Iran's President-elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi was held in the presence of Iranian and foreign correspondents on Monday.

"The people of Iran for created another "epic" by their turnout in the presidential election. It was a manifestation of the presence of the will of the people. This presence sent an important message to the world. The people participated in this election despite the coronavirus situation, many hostilities and the creation of psychological warfare by the enemies," said President-elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi at the beginning of his speech.

Iran wants guarantees from US during JCPOA talks

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that the United States once showed during the Trump era that it can arrogantly ignore the interests of other countries, so Iran wants guarantees from the current US administration.

Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh answered questions on a wide range of topics.

Sanctions to be lifted soon: Rouhani

Stating that the sanctions on the country will be lifted soon, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran's relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan will be increased after the lifting of sanctions.

"I am sure that our relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan after the lifting of sanctions, which will be lifted soon, will be increased," said Rouhani on Monday in the opening ceremony of projects of free trade, industrial and special economic zones of Hormozgan, East Azarbaijan and Khuzestan provinces.

4 ongoing foreign envoys bid farewell to FM Zarif on Mon.

The outgoing ambassadors of Azerbaijan Republic, Kyrgyz Republic, Philippines, and Austria met with the Iranian Foreign Minister on Monday.

At the end of their mission in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Bonyad Hosseinov, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic H.E. Avazbek Abdurazakov, Philippine Ambassador Wilfredo C. Santos, as well as the Ambassador of Austria Stefan Scholz met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to bid farewell.

Turkmenistan President congratulates president-elect Raeisi

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, President of Turkmenistan, has sent a message to Iran's president-elect Ebrahim Raeisi to congratulate him on his victory in the Friday presidential elections in Iran.

According to a statement by the Turkmenistan Embassy in Tehran, the President of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, sent a message to Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi to congratulate him on his victory in the Friday presidential elections in Iran.

Japan wants to deepen bilateral relation with Iran new admin.

Stressing the need to deepen bilateral relations between Iran and Japan during presidency of Ayatollah Raeisi, Chief Secretary of Japanese Cabinet called on Iran to play a constructive role in stabilizing situation in West Asia.

Speaking in a news conference on Monday, Katsunobu Kato Chief Secretary of Japanese Cabinet he expressed hope that Islamic Republic of Iran, under the President-elect Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, would help stabilize in West Asian region.

Iran exports to Eurasian countries grow by 66% in 1st two mos

Iran's exports to Eurasian countries increased by 66% in the first two months of the Iranian year of 1400 compared to the same period last year, while imports from these countries decreased by 46%.

The value of Iran's exports and imports to Eurasian countries during the first two months of 1400(March 21-May 21) were $ 180.2 million and $ 201.8 million, respectively, which compared to the same period last year show an increase by 66% and decrease by 46%, respectively, according to a report by the Tehran Chamber of Commerce on Monday.

Next round of JCPOA talks may be held in 12 days

In a tweet on Mon., the Russian representative at Vienna talks announced that the next round of JCPOA talks may be held within seven to 12 days.

The Joint Commission of #JCPOA made a break at the #ViennaTalks. For how long? Maybe for a week or 10-12 days. It doesn’t matter. The task is to make full use of this break to ensure that all participants get final political instructions on the remaining controversial issues.

UK appoints new envoy to Tehran

Simon Shercliff CMG OBE has been appointed as the new British Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He is in succession to Rob Macaire CMG.

Shercliff will take up his appointment during August 2021.

Iran volleyball loses to France 3-0 in 2021 VNL

The national Iranian men's volleyball team lost to France in three straight sets in 2021 Volleyball Nations League’s Week 5 on Monday.

The Iranian side was beaten by France in three straight sets (21-25; 21-25; 19-25) in 2021 Volleyball Nations League’s Week 5 on Monday.

Moscow hoping to continue close coop. with new Iranian govt.

Russia positively assesses the results of the presidential vote in Iran and hopes that close cooperation will continue, Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department Director said.

Zamir Kabulov made the comments in an interview with Russian media on Monday, also stressing that the election was legitimate, Urdupoint reported.

‎4th Int’l Exhibition of Paper and Cardboard kicks off

The 4th International Exhibition of Paper and Cardboard Products ‎and Related Machinery has begun today and the event will be held until June 24.

The exhibition kicked off in a ceremony attended by Mehdi Sadeghi Niaraki, an official with the Ministry of Industry, Mines, and Trade in ‎Tehran's Permanent Fairground.

Iranian Sputnik vaccine to be unveiled on Sat.

Health Minister Namaki informed that the Iranian version of the Sputnik Covid-19 vaccine will be unveiled on Sat.

Iranian Minister Masoud Namaki vowed that all Iranians will be vaccinated by the end of Autumn by domestically produced or imported vaccines.

EU hopes Iran's change of gov. would not affect JCPOA talks

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the European Union (EU) hopes that a change of government in Iran will not affect the JCPOA talks in Vienna.

Borrell claims in an interview with Al-Arabiya on Monday that the EU hopes that a change of government in Iran will not halt the efforts to revive the nuclear deal.

