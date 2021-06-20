Ghani urges Iran, Pakistan to be more active in Afghan peace

In a meeting on Sunday in Afghanistan, Ghani called on Afghanistan's neighbors, especially Iran and Pakistan, not to hesitate in their active role in establishing peace and stability in the country.

He also noticed that his government seeks the return of Afghan immigrants to their country.

Ghani's remarks came as the foreign ministers of Iran, Turkey, and Afghanistan held a tripartite meeting in Ankara on Sunday. They emphasized the active participation of the three countries in the Afghan peace process and the fight against terrorism in the region.

At the end of the meeting, a trilateral statement was issued by Mohammad Javad Zarif, Mevlut Cavusoglu, and Mohammad Hanif Atmar.

