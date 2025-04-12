Securing national interests aim of indirect negotiations

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the indirect talks between Iran and the US in the Oman capital on Saturday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said, "Securing our national interests aim of indirect negotiations."

"We are giving diplomacy a real and honest opportunity to advance the nuclear issue through dialogue, and more importantly lift sanctions," Esmaeil Baghaei said.

Over the past few decades, Iran has proven its commitment to diplomacy in action, he said, adding that Tehran has shown its commitment to diplomacy on the nuclear issue over the past two decades.

Oman talks demonstrate Iran's determination to secure the national interests of the Iranian people through diplomacy, and are an opportunity and test for the other side to show its seriousness and intentions, the Iranian top diplomat added.

Negotiations have begun between Iran and the United States in the Omani capital, Muscat. The talks, the first in years, are being held indirectly through Omani intermediaries.

Baghaei said in a post on X on Saturday that the Iranian and U.S. negotiators had been stationed in separate rooms and were exchanging messages via Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

The Iranian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, arrived in Muscat earlier in the day.

US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, is the top U.S. negotiator.

Upon arrival in Muscat, Araqchi met with Al Busaidi and conveyed Iran’s stance to the Omani intermediary, who later in the day met with Witkoff.

Updating...

MNA/