Training plane crashes in NE Iran; kills two people

Two people died when a training plane belonging to Fara Spehr Company crashed in Garmeh County in the southwest of the North Khorasan in northeastern Iran, Commander of the North Khorasan Police Force Brigadier General Saeid Motahari said on Sunday.

Motahari said both people who were on board the plane were killed in the incident.

He said that the crash took place at around 2 pm Tehran local time. He added that rescue teams were dispatched to the area immediately after the incident.

The police commander also said the plane belonged to the Fara Sepehr Iranian Company, which operates in Bojnourd located in the northeastern province.

Motahari also said that the crashed plane was flying from Kalaleh to Bojnourd when it crashed due to a technical failure near the Robat Gharabil gas pipeline.

KI/IRN84376201