Turkey’s Erdogan to visit Iran soon for bilateral talks

Speaking in a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Nuh Yilmaz on Saturday, Iran’s deputy foreign minister pointed to organizing the 9th meeting of the Iran-Turkey High Council for Cooperation, assessing the upcoming visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Tehran as ‘important’.

During the meeting, Khatibzadeh emphasized the significance of bilateral relations and determination of the two countries to further expand relations in all fields.

Referring to the holding of the ninth meeting of the Supreme Council for Cooperation between the two countries, he assessed the upcoming visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Tehran as important. Regional issues, especially the continuation of the Zionist regime's crimes in Gaza and the expansion of this regime's expansionist policy to Syria, were other topics discussed between the two sides.

Turkey’s deputy foreign minister, for his part, pointed to the significance of his country’s relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, stating that Turkey attaches great importance to its relations with Iran in all fields.

Yilmaz also emphasized the interest of his country for the expansion of mutual relations with Iran.

The Fourth Antalya Diplomacy Forum kicked off on Friday in Antalya, Turkey, with the participation of senior diplomatic officials and political scholars from all over the world.

