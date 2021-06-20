Iran COVID update: 8,161 infections, 111 deaths

In a statement on Sunday, the Health Ministry announced the new figure, adding that 944 of those newly-detected patients have been hospitalized.

The total number of COVID cases in the country is standing at 3,095,135.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 111 people since Saturday, bringing the death toll to 82,965.

More than 2.74 million patients have recovered while some 3,279 others are experiencing critical conditions.

According to the Iranian ministry, more than 4.38 million people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far while the total vaccine jabs have hit 5.30 million.

RHM/

