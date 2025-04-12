Iran produces 900 defense systems: Ministry

Today, Iran’s armed forces are equipped with the most advanced defense and drone technologies, the spokesperson for the defense ministry said.

"Our defense industry has reached a point where over 900 types of defense and weapon systems are now produced domestically," he added.

Before the Islamic Revolution, Iran possessed only 31 basic defense tools, he continued, adding that today, thanks to the support of Iranian youth and universities, the country have achieved this level of defensive power, and its scientific rank has risen 40 places globally, now standing at 16.

MP/NasimOnline channel