  1. Technology
Apr 12, 2025, 12:25 PM

Iran produces 900 defense systems: Ministry

Iran produces 900 defense systems: Ministry

TEHRAN, Apr. 12 (MNA) – Iran's defense industry has developed over 900 defense and weapons systems, marking a significant leap from pre-revolution capabilities, according to the Ministry of Defense.

Today, Iran’s armed forces are equipped with the most advanced defense and drone technologies, the spokesperson for the defense ministry said.

"Our defense industry has reached a point where over 900 types of defense and weapon systems are now produced domestically," he added.

Before the Islamic Revolution, Iran possessed only 31 basic defense tools, he continued, adding that today, thanks to the support of Iranian youth and universities, the country have achieved this level of defensive power, and its scientific rank has risen 40 places globally, now standing at 16.

MP/NasimOnline channel

News ID 230452

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News