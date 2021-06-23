Raeisi:

Dignity must be preserved, protected in foreign relations

President-elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said Tuesday that the dignity of the Iranian people must be preserved in the international arena, adding that he would serve the entire Iranian nation.

President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi delivered a speech on Tuesday on the birth anniversary of 8th Shia Imam, Imam Reza in his holy shrine in the holy city of Mashhad.

At the start of his speech, Raeisi said that serving the people would be his priority when choosing his cabinet members.

He said people voted for change, adding that the people demanded an effective and competent administration.

Senior commanders discuss building 'strong Iran' with Raeisi

The Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces and a group of other high-ranking military commanders met with Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi and congratulated him on his victory in the Friday presidential elections.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces, and senior commanders of the IRGC, army, police, defense minister and a group of other high-ranking military commanders met with Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi at his office on Tuesday.

Maj. Gen. Bagheri:

IRGC-produced COVID vaccine to be unveiled in coming days

Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri announced that the Covid-19 vaccine produced by the IRGC's University of Medical Sciences will be unveiled in the next few days.

Announcing unveiling the IRGC-produced coronavirus vaccine, Major General Mohammad Bagheri said that all the facilities of the Armed Forces are mobilized to fight the coronavirus.

Amir-Abdollahian:

Biden should not include regional, missile issues in JCPOA

Stating that Biden should not include regional or missile issues in JCPOA, Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for the International Affairs said that he should focus on the deal and commit to return to the JCPOA.

"The foreign policy of the next administration of Iran, headed by Ebrahim Raeisi, will be dynamic and logical with a strong discourse; A discourse that can serve Iran's interests in all areas," said Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in an interview with CNN regarding the victory of President-elect Raeisi and the foreign policy of his administration.

In response to a question about Iran-US relation during the presidency of Raeisi, he added, "The United States has always missed opportunities, and this depends more on the behavior of the American side, especially in deciding what relations with Iran should be."

Iran envoy discusses 'peace process' with former Afghan Pres.

In a meeting between the Iranian envoy to Kabul and the former Afghan President, the peace process and regional cooperation to achieving peace, was discussed by the two sides.

Iranian envoy to Kabul Bahador Aminian met with the former President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the peace process and regional cooperation for achieving success in this process.

Khatibzadeh felicitates Armenia on successful parl. elections

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman congratulated the successful holding of the early parliamentary elections in Armenia, expressing hope friendly relations between the two countries will be further developed.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman congratulated the successful holding of the early parliamentary elections in Armenia both to candidates and the people of this country.

Zimbabwean Minister of Information:

US can no longer talk to Iranians with language of force

Zimbabwean Minister of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting Services said that the new US administration has understood that it can no longer speak to Iranian people with the language of force and sanctions.

Speaking in a meeting with the Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran to Zimbabwe Abbas Navazani on Tue., Ms. Monica Mutsvangwa reiterated that the new US government has come to this conclusion that it can no longer speak to the Iranian people with the language of force and has no other choice but to negotiate with Iran over its nuclear program and this shows high authority and power of Iran in the international arena.

Vietnamese president felicitates ‘Raeisi’ on election victory

Expressing readiness to expand bilateral relations between Vietnam and Iran, President of Vietnam congratulated the landslide victory of ‘Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi’ in 13th Presidential Election in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In a congratulatory message on Tuesday, Nguyen Phu Trong President of Vietnam felicitated the victory on of ‘Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi’ as president-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Baku-Tehran relations to continue to develop under Raeisi

Azeri lawmakers "Elman Nasirof" and "Aziz Aliakbarov " have said that the development of relations between their country and Iran will continue when President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi takes office.

In an interview with the Azerbaijani private television channel Space, Nasirof described Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi as an experienced politician and expressed confidence that the new Iranian president would follow the policy set by the Leader of Iran to develop strategic relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Biggest illegal crypto mining farm discovered in Tehran

Tehran Police Chief Hossein Rahimi said on Tues. that the biggest illegal crypto mining farm has been discovered in Tehran.

As he said there were 7,000 crypto mining machines on this farm located west of Tehran.

The illegal farm was consuming four percent of Iran's electricity.

Rahimi also informed that in the past 48 hours, 3,000 other crypto mining machines were discovered across the capital.

UN spokesman:

UN looks forward to continued coop. with new Iranian admin.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General has said that the United Nations will look forward to continuing cooperation with Iran as usual under the new Iranian adminstration.

The Spokesman for the Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric made the remarks in Monday's briefing.

The spokesman said, "We’ve taken note of the announcement by the electoral authorities in Iran that Ebrahim Raeisi is the winner of the elections of 18 June."

Pres. asks CBI to use unblocked assets to supply basic goods

Iranian President Rouhani urged the Central Banks of Iran to use the country's unfrozen assets to supply basic goods.

He made the remarks addressing the Government Economic Coordination Headquarters on Tues.

Emphasizing the need to use the released foreign exchange resources in the financial transactions, he said Iranian organizations should plan to ease the supply of basic goods and raw materials via such resources.

36 Iranian inmates freed by UAE, return home

Over the past 3 months, 36 Iranians were released from prisons in Dubai and the northern emirates (Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras al-Khaimah and Umm al-Quwain) and returned to Iran.

According to a statement by the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Dubai, some of these inmates were pardoned by the rulers of the emirates after serving half of their sentences.

Nation said big NO to Pres. election's boycotters

Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei said the holding of elections and the participation of the people was a big "no" to the election boycotters.

In his press conference on Tues., he congratulated the newly-elected President Ebrahim Raeisi, adding that the holding of elections and the participation of the people was a big "no" to the election boycotters.

MA/