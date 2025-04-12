Trump ready to 'make compromises' to get Iran nuclear deal

US and Iranian officials are using similar language to describe their primary objective for Saturday's high-stakes nuclear talks, determining whether the other side is serious or just stringing them along, according to Axios.

President Trump insists Iran must make a deal quickly, but Tehran doesn't trust Trump, who previously withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal, two US officials told Axios.

President Trump said on Monday that the US had been holding "direct talks" with Iran and that a "very big meeting" involving "very high-level" officials will be taking place this Saturday.

President Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff will lead the US delegation for nuclear talks with Iran on Saturday in Oman, two sources familiar with the plan told Axios.

President Trump surprised the world on Monday by announcing the high-level meeting between US and Iranian officials, the report added.

