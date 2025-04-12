IAEA chief reacts to upcoming Iran-US talks

Speaking to China Media Group (CMG) in Beijing on Friday, Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the IAEA, expressed hope that the US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman on Saturday would help the two sides bridge differences and build consensus on an agreement to resolve the political deadlock.

"We need an agreement, and we need it soon. We are doing it before an important meeting between the United States and Iran in Oman, coming in a few hours. So, we wish for the best there," he said.

"There has been an exchange of messages between President Donald Trump and the Iranian government. We know that there are still lots of differences there, but there is one thing that should be a source of hope, in the sense that there is a recognition that there is a need for an agreement. Then the terms of the agreement, the scope of the agreement, the conditions for the agreement, is something that should be negotiated," said Grossi.

MP/