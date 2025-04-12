  1. Politics
Apr 12, 2025, 12:47 PM

IAEA chief reacts to upcoming Iran-US talks

IAEA chief reacts to upcoming Iran-US talks

TEHRAN, Apr. 12 (MNA) – The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) called on the United States and Iran to reach a deal on the Iranian nuclear issue as soon as possible.

Speaking to China Media Group (CMG) in Beijing on Friday, Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the IAEA, expressed hope that the US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman on Saturday would help the two sides bridge differences and build consensus on an agreement to resolve the political deadlock.

"We need an agreement, and we need it soon. We are doing it before an important meeting between the United States and Iran in Oman, coming in a few hours. So, we wish for the best there," he said.

"There has been an exchange of messages between President Donald Trump and the Iranian government. We know that there are still lots of differences there, but there is one thing that should be a source of hope, in the sense that there is a recognition that there is a need for an agreement. Then the terms of the agreement, the scope of the agreement, the conditions for the agreement, is something that should be negotiated," said Grossi.

MP/

News ID 230453

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News