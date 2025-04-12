Iran exports value top $2 billion to EAEU in 2024: IRICA

In this period, Iran’s exports to the member states of the union exceeded $2 billion, showing a 20 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

Iran exported 5.59 million tons of non-oil goods to the EAEU member states, registering a 21 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Iran exported more than $1 billion worth of non-oil goods to the Russian Federation between March 21, 2024 and March 20, 2025, IRICA added.

In addition, Iran exported $505 million and $278 million worth of non-oil goods to the Republic of Armenia and Kazakhstan, respectively.

