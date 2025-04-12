Omani FM says Iran-US talks held in a friendly atmosphere

Iranian and United States delegations held talks in Oman’s capital, Muscat, to discuss the Iranian nuclear program. The head of the US delegation was the country's Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff and while the top Iranian diplomat Abbas Araghchi headed the Iranian negotiating team.

The indirect talks were mediated by al-Busaidi.

"I am proud to announce that today in Muscat we hosted Iranian Foreign Minister Dr. Seyed Abbas Araghchi and US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and mediated to begin a process of dialogue and negotiations with the shared aim of concluding a fair and binding agreement," the top Omani diplomat said in a post on X after hosting the indirect talks.

I would like to thank my two colleagues for this engagement which took place in a friendly atmosphere conducive to bridging viewpoints and ultimately achieving regional and global peace, security and stability."

"We will continue to work together and put further efforts to assist in arriving at this goal," al-Busaidi said.

MNA