Iran to attend in Baghdad Intl. Book Fair as special guest

This is the fifth time Iran will attend the event.

Last year, Iran Book and Literature House represented Iran at the event, showcasing 1,500 titles on various subjects including Islamic studies, literature, children's books, Persian education, academic books, resistance, and Sacred Defense, as well as martyrs Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

In addition, 23 Iranian publishers and cultural institutions also took part in the book fair, presenting their publications.

The 36th Tehran International Book Fair, with the slogan "Let's Read for Iran," will be held from May 7 to 17 at the Imam Khomeini (RA) Mosque.

RHM/