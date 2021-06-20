  1. Politics
US issued waiver after Iran gained access to COVID-19 vaccine

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – In a tweet, Iran Human Rights Center reacted to the US claim about issuing a waiver on imports of anti-coronavirus equipment to Iran, noting that the US issued the waiver after Iran gained access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Coronavirus claimed lives of 82,000 Iranians but the United States has issued an exemption for exchanges of anti-coronavirus products after 16 months of the outbreak and the development of an Iranian vaccine!" it said.

"Exchanges whose sanctions are against international law, even in times of war. It is the will of the Iranian people for the illegal sanctions to be lifted and the perpetrators to be punished."

The US Treasury Department has recently claimed that it has issued a waiver for sanctions impeding the exchange of anti-coronavirus products with Iran.

