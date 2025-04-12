Iran FM says indirect talks with US were "constructive"

Iranian and United States delegations held indirect talks in Oman’s capital, Muscat, to discuss the Iranian nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions.

Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made a statement following the Tehran-Washington talks in Muscat while talking to the national Iranian TV.

"We are seeking an agreement as quickly as possible, though reaching deal that will not be easy," Araghchi said.

Araghchi added that "We met US delegation within normal diplomatic framework."

"Next round of Tehran-Washington negotiations will be held next Saturday," he also noted.

"We will discuss general framework of potential agreement next Saturday," Araghchi continued.

MNA