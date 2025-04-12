OIC stresses need for intl. coop. to settle ongoing crises

The joint meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Gaza Contact Group, hosted by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, discussed regional developments and challenges.

The region has witnessed numerous rounds of negotiations, international initiatives, and increased tensions, but the current political crisis and humanitarian catastrophe are unprecedented and much more serious than in the past, the statement added.

The statement also emphasized that these tragic events are not a sign of a new phase of the conflict but rather a manifestation of a long-standing and historic conflict.

The final statement of the meeting emphasized the need for international and regional cooperation to resolve current problems and crises and achieve lasting peace and stability.

