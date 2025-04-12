  1. Politics
Apr 12, 2025, 4:58 PM

Russia's Lavrov reacts to Trump's trade war with world

TEHRAN, Apr. 12 (MNA) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has reacted to US President Trump's trade war with the world, stating that the trade war we will change many things in the world.

"When we speak about eliminating root causes of any conflict, including the Ukrainian conflict, this is the only way to resolve the problem and to establish long-lasting peace. Remove root causes," Lavrov said at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in southern Turkey, as the Reuters news agency reported. 

"President Trump was the first and so far, I think, almost the only one among the Western leaders who repeatedly, with conviction, several times stated that it was a huge mistake to pull Ukraine into NATO. And this is one of the root causes which we quoted so many times."

