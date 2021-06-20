Report says US hampering removal of sanctions on Iran

A research carried out by the Iranian parliament's Research Center (IPRC), which is titled "Requirements And Indicators Of Actual Verification Of Lifting The Sanctions To Achieve The Economic Interests Of The Islamic Republic Of Iran," says that the current US administration is continuing the path of previous Trump administration in dealing with Iran.

The research, a summary of which has appeared on the Press TV website, says that the US has devised a net of "legal" obstacles in order to perpetuate Iran's problems by making nuclear and non-nuclear sanctions inseparable.

The US has so far failed to make any effort with regard to improving the risk index of interaction and cooperation with Iran, and maintained the current level of cooperation risk for the countries that wish to engage in trade with Tehran, the report said.

The United States, it said, has disrupted Iran’s economic cooperation, overstated drawbacks, and heightened the political and economic risks of cooperation with Iran through formal rhetoric, media attacks, and informal pressures.

The report conducted by the IPRC has a significant impact on the decisions of Iranian lawmakers.

According to Press TV's report, back in April, the Research Center stated in an in-depth report that the verification of a possible US removal of sanctions on Tehran would require at least three months, emphasizing that the process would not be possible within hours or days.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has said verification means Iran should be able to sell its oil under normal conditions and receive its money.

The United States will use various tools to stop Iran’s economy profiting from the removal of sanctions even if it intends to remove them on paper, it added.

The Biden administration has conceded that its predecessor's so-called maximum pressure campaign has failed, but it has so far failed to take any practical steps to undo the wrongs.

The United States, under former president Donald Trump, left the multilateral 2015 nuclear deal -- officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – signed between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries in May 2018 and restored the economic sanctions that the accord had lifted in addition to imposing new non-nuclear ones.

Tehran responded to the breach by taking a raft of remedial nuclear measures under the JCPOA’s Paragraph 36.

The Islamic Republic has insisted that it would go back on its steps once the US removed all the sanctions in one step and Iran verified them.

