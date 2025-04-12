  1. World
Iran has always supported the oppressed: Ayatollah Hosseini

TEHRAN, Apr. 12 (MNA) – Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini, the representative of the Supreme Leader in Iraq has said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported the oppressed nations in the world, while it has never initiated war.

Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini, the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iraq, made the remarks in his calls at the holy Najaf Seminary where he emphasized Iran's justice-seeking and peace-seeking positions. "The Islamic Republic has always been the defender of the oppressed and has never initiated war," he said.

Ayatollah Hosseini in his address to the classroom, pointed to regional and global developments, emphasizing the Islamic Republic's abidance by moral, justice-seeking, and peace-seeking principles.

Since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the Islamic Republic of Iran has never initiated war and has always stood by the side of the oppressed, fought aggression and supported oppressed nations.

